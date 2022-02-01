Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Cuts Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 42.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,591,000 after buying an additional 542,070 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 765.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $243,723,000 after acquiring an additional 394,204 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at $141,443,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at $140,009,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,817,964,000 after acquiring an additional 287,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DexCom from $576.00 to $570.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.75.

DXCM stock opened at $430.48 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.45 and a 52-week high of $659.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 82.31 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $512.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.88.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.26, for a total value of $153,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total transaction of $1,943,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,094 shares of company stock worth $16,621,892 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

