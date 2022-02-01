Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target Raised to $143.00 at Truist Financial

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $137.00 to $143.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.14.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $150.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $124.78 and a twelve month high of $156.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.52.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 45,608.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,093,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,588,000 after buying an additional 2,088,854 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,196,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,284,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,982,000 after buying an additional 942,126 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 881,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,416,000 after buying an additional 532,766 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,801,000 after buying an additional 457,793 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

