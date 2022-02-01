Oxen Price Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Oxen has a market cap of $27.22 million and $59,302.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,766.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,773.39 or 0.07154144 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.12 or 0.00291802 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.42 or 0.00738846 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00010038 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00010204 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00067913 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.03 or 0.00374106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $91.42 or 0.00235813 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 56,952,133 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.