Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Outbrain, Inc. (NASDAQ:OB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 38,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 304,149 shares.The stock last traded at $12.75 and had previously closed at $12.62.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Outbrain to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07.

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $250.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.60 million. Outbrain had a positive return on equity of 406.80% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Outbrain, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB)

Outbrain Inc provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc is based in NEW YORK.

