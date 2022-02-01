Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of OTIS stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,886. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $62.31 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.76.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

