OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Hits New 12-Month High at $62.50

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.50 and last traded at $62.00, with a volume of 1860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OTC Markets Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $732.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.18.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group, Inc engages in the provision of trading, corporate, and market data services. The firm operates through the following business lines: OTC Link, Market Data Licensing and Corporate Services. The OTC Link LLC operates two ATSs, OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, which provide trading services to FINRA member broker-dealer subscribers.

