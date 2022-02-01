Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) SVP Sells $393,645.00 in Stock

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
OSK stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.97. 4,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,887. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.12 and its 200 day moving average is $112.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $92.10 and a 12-month high of $137.47.
Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have commented on OSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 373.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 301.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.
About Oshkosh
Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.
