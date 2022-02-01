Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) SVP Sells $393,645.00 in Stock

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

OSK stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.97. 4,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,887. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.12 and its 200 day moving average is $112.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $92.10 and a 12-month high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 373.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 301.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

