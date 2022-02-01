Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Shares Bought by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 82.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics worth $14,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OCDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,545. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.35.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $522.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.36 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

