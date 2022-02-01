Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Short Interest Update

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the December 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 55.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OROVF traded up $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148. Orient Overseas has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average is $20.14.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Orient Overseas (International) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

