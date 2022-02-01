Oppenheimer Weighs in on The Blackstone Group Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for The Blackstone Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS.

BX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

Shares of BX opened at $131.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.70. The Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $90.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.81%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

