Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 309.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 34,324 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.5% in the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 841,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,983,000 after buying an additional 106,626 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 31.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 53.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 389,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after buying an additional 135,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth about $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average of $21.77. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $195,570.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $231,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,400 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. cut their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

