Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 771 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 14.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,783,000 after acquiring an additional 593,028 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,350,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,249,000 after acquiring an additional 69,261 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,785,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,058,000 after acquiring an additional 30,076 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,288,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,102,000 after acquiring an additional 34,511 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 268.9% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,150,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,946,000 after acquiring an additional 838,834 shares during the period.

VBR stock opened at $170.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.13 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.85.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

