Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 302 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 41.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 49.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period.

Shares of PTNQ stock opened at $56.09 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.38.

