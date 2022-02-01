Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $983,000 Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 180.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Robert Half International by 282.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Robert Half International by 17.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Robert Half International by 38.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new position in Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on RHI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

NYSE RHI opened at $113.26 on Tuesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.29 and a 1 year high of $120.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.91.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

