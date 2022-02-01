Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 65.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,464 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average is $14.96. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.