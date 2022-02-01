Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 14.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 9.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 0.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 2.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $158.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.23. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $145.79 and a 12-month high of $201.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.72.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $392.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.80 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.91%.

In related news, Director Alan F. Harris purchased 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.37 per share, with a total value of $499,602.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 29.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

