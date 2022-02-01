Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $160.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $99.70 and a 12 month high of $180.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.99%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.81.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $12,790,536.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 207,530 shares of company stock worth $36,241,226. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

