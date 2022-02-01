Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 81,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new stake in Holley during the third quarter valued at $287,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Holley during the third quarter worth about $298,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Holley during the third quarter worth about $298,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Holley during the third quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Holley during the second quarter worth about $660,000. 28.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Holley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

NYSE HLLY opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. Holley Inc has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.44.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $159.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.44 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Holley Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Holley

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

