Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 684 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 241.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,237,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,496,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,596,000 after purchasing an additional 63,665 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 5.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,396,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,700,000 after purchasing an additional 70,874 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 74.2% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 775,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,440,000 after purchasing an additional 330,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 291.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,598,000 after purchasing an additional 563,488 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RNR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.20.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $157.17 on Tuesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $137.66 and a 1 year high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.18 and its 200 day moving average is $156.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.12 and a beta of 0.52.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.92%.

In related news, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $201,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.