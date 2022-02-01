Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 201 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 166,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,012,000 after acquiring an additional 25,451 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,704,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATO opened at $107.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.80 and its 200 day moving average is $97.01. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $107.66.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.14.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

