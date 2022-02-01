Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$71.67.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

OTEX traded down C$0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$60.54. 384,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,120. Open Text has a twelve month low of C$54.67 and a twelve month high of C$69.79. The company has a market cap of C$16.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$59.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$63.19.

In related news, Senior Officer Gordon Allan Davies sold 11,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.64, for a total value of C$823,459.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,066,642.55. Also, Senior Officer Christopher James Mcgourlay sold 4,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.67, for a total transaction of C$274,950.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$878,962.02. Insiders have sold 114,094 shares of company stock valued at $7,628,345 over the last quarter.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

