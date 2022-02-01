Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$71.67.
Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
OTEX traded down C$0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$60.54. 384,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,120. Open Text has a twelve month low of C$54.67 and a twelve month high of C$69.79. The company has a market cap of C$16.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$59.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$63.19.
About Open Text
Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.
