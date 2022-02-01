Onyx (OTCMKTS:ONXC) Trading Up 70,566.7%

Onyx Corp. (OTCMKTS:ONXC)’s share price was up 70,566.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 7,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06.

About Onyx (OTCMKTS:ONXC)

Onyx Corp. engages in the production, manufacture, distribution, and sale of asphalt products primarily in Utah, Arizona, Nebraska, and Wyoming. The company operates in Performance Grade, and Asphalt Emulsions and Maintenance segments. The Performance Grade segment comprises private construction projects, which include parking lots, driveways, and minor city and county roads.

