Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 89.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,671,000 after acquiring an additional 22,033 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter worth $1,000,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 7.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

NVAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.86.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $93.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.38 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.25.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,686 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total value of $293,583.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,461 shares of company stock valued at $11,975,590. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.