Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Allstate were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,914,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,249,789,000 after purchasing an additional 429,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,267,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,003,861,000 after purchasing an additional 134,689 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $745,317,000 after purchasing an additional 597,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,510,000 after buying an additional 2,281,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALL. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

NYSE ALL opened at $120.67 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.55 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.57 and a 200-day moving average of $124.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

