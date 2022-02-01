Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,365 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 68.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $133.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.79. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.11 and a twelve month high of $188.52. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.83 and a beta of 1.97.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

