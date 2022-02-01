Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 7.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,645,000 after purchasing an additional 125,501 shares during the last quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 17.1% during the third quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 247,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 36,115 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth about $6,426,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 171,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.1% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 369,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 39,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $42.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.22%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

