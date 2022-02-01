Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 1,169 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,061,000 after purchasing an additional 14,174 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,923,000 after purchasing an additional 22,015 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.14.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $8,828,400. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSM opened at $160.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.37 and its 200-day moving average is $175.28. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.07 and a 52 week high of $223.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

