ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 289.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 203.0% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $60.68 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.90 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.77.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

