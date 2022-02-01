ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,119 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $21,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 289.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 203.0% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

NYSE OKE opened at $60.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.46.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.77.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Article: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.