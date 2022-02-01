Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Million

Analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will report $1.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $760,000.00 and the highest is $2.75 million. Oncternal Therapeutics reported sales of $1.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $5.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 million to $6.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.52 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $4.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oncternal Therapeutics.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 482.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oncternal Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.87. 407,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $10.56.

In other Oncternal Therapeutics news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 43,500 shares of company stock worth $74,630 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 74.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $980,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $59,000. 27.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.