Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OHI opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 141.05%.

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,251,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,052 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.52% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $45,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

