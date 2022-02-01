OLD Mission Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540,499 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $7,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ONEQ. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 10,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF alerts:

Shares of ONEQ stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,751. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.92. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $63.11.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.