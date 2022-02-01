OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $5.79 Million Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 50,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,158 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,968 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,085 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,952,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,840,000 after acquiring an additional 144,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.51. 125,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,210,363. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.36 and a 1 year high of $117.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.68.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

