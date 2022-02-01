OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $90.37 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,064,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 287,832 shares during the period. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF comprises about 3.7% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.93% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF worth $90,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 31.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,264,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,286,000 after acquiring an additional 786,109 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 212,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,058,000 after purchasing an additional 36,321 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 131.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 164,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,001,000 after purchasing an additional 93,635 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 129.0% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 20,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ AAXJ traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $81.69. 46,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,891. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.58. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $77.87 and a 52-week high of $102.44.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.546 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.93.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

