OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $8.59 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 534.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,453 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $8,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF stock traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $103.33. 159,980 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.60 and its 200-day moving average is $105.53. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $88.22.

