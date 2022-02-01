OLD Mission Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,210 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.25% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF worth $10,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 41.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 110.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EEMA traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,097. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.89. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 52-week low of $76.84 and a 52-week high of $100.35.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.676 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

