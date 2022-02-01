Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Position Lowered by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,622,000 after buying an additional 33,158 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,218,000 after purchasing an additional 550,929 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.7% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 8,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

ODFL opened at $301.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $338.15 and a 200-day moving average of $312.94. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.45 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.90.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

