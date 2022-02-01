Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stake Trimmed by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $20,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,218,000 after acquiring an additional 550,929 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 746,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,387,000 after purchasing an additional 515,318 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,695,000 after purchasing an additional 375,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,607,000 after purchasing an additional 234,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,842,000 after buying an additional 146,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $301.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $338.15 and its 200-day moving average is $312.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.45 and a 12 month high of $373.58.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.90.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

