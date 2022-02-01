Oikos Achieves Market Capitalization of $643,430.39 (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last seven days, Oikos has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Oikos coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $643,430.39 and approximately $6,348.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00051145 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,755.67 or 0.07163835 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38,521.27 or 1.00142477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00051536 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00053773 BTC.

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

