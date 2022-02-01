Oddz (ODDZ) Market Capitalization Tops $8.54 Million

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Oddz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000471 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oddz has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oddz has a market capitalization of $8.54 million and $560,940.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00050970 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,781.52 or 0.07183224 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,698.29 or 0.99937490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00051738 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00053909 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,778,568 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars.

