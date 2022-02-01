Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th.

Oconee Federal Financial stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.80. The stock had a trading volume of 12,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851. The stock has a market cap of $127.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.32. Oconee Federal Financial has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $27.00.

Get Oconee Federal Financial alerts:

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 4.10%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oconee Federal Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,663 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Oconee Federal Financial as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oconee Federal Financial Company Profile

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers services related to personal banking, business banking, and mortgage lending. The company was founded on January 01, 2011 and is headquartered in Seneca, SC.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Oconee Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oconee Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.