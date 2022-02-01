OceanFirst Financial Corp. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens cut OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

OCFC stock opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.95. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.19.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Bailey Value Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

