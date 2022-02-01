Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Upgraded to Overweight by Piper Sandler

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $17.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.17% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of NYSE OII opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.23 and a beta of 3.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.15.
In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $39,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
About Oceaneering International
Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).
