Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Upgraded to Overweight by Piper Sandler

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $17.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.23 and a beta of 3.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.15.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $39,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after acquiring an additional 884,814 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,956,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,341,000 after acquiring an additional 846,680 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,334,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,099,000 after acquiring an additional 759,957 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth $7,700,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,213,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,895,000 after acquiring an additional 419,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

