Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.43

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.43 and last traded at $39.17, with a volume of 349031 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OXY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.81.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is -3.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 197,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 208,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 176,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 66,096 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 66,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 242,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after acquiring an additional 106,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

