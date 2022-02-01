Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Short Interest Up 113.9% in January

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 113.9% from the December 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OCDDY opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.03. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of $36.49 and a 52 week high of $79.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ocado Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

