Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.50

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.50 and last traded at C$9.36, with a volume of 73583 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.08.

OBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The firm has a market cap of C$791.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.69.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$127.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

