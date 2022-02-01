O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 3,048 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 702 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,269,000 after purchasing an additional 589,777 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 640.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 553,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after purchasing an additional 478,924 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 1,640.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 318,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after purchasing an additional 300,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,343,000 after purchasing an additional 293,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 165.0% during the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 448,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,939,000 after purchasing an additional 279,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TOL. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.38.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $354,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $1,751,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $58.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.42. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.21%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

