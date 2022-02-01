O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 493 Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,322,000 after acquiring an additional 183,568 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 793.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after buying an additional 153,686 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,603,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,651,000 after purchasing an additional 151,999 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,826,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 278.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 72,437 shares during the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cassava Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Cassava Sciences stock opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $146.16. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -80.45 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.26.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

