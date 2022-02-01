O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,195 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 53.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NCLH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.42.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.01.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The company had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

