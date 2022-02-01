O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $41,000 Position in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelzoo were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Travelzoo by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 92,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Travelzoo by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 42,035 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Travelzoo by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Travelzoo by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 40,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.17. The stock has a market cap of $114.87 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.87.

In other news, Director Ralph Bartel sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $151,906.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $116,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,213. Corporate insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TZOO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

